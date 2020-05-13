Another former NTV Uganda employee, Selector Jay has disclosed how he earns much better in clubs, compared to the pay he used to get while at the Serena-based television.

Selector Jay used to co-host NTV The Beat, along side Douglas Lwanga and Sheila Gashumba, but when Lwanga left NTV for NBS TV, his entire show team (The Beat) collapsed, thus leaving Gashumba and Jay to take separate directions.

Speaking to a local media channel o Monday, Jay stated that the money he earns daily after working on the ‘ones and twos’ in a bar, is what he used to earn as a monthly salary when working for television.

And according to him, his bar job in by far better than working on television. The talented DJ has been in the industry for over 15 years and he works in several bars that include Atmosphere Lounge, EXO Lounge, Gabz among other night hangouts.

His comment came in at the time when his former co-worker, Gashumba complained about the less pay she used to earn while working for NTV.

Gashumba recently noted that most televisions don’t value talents, adding that that she was paid 50,000 per day on their NTV The Beat Show, something that forced her to hate working on TV ever again.

“Some stations should be ashamed of themselves!! Come on! Why pay too little for the talent you front, I’m so proud of TV Presenters in the industry but y’all know you deserve more!! You know it deep down! I have so much respect for y’all and you know that because I know what it means to chase a dream but you need to be paid your worth,” reads part of Gashumba’s tweet series.