Former NTV Uganda Login Show presenter Robinah Nambooze aka Robin Kisti has continued firing back at her former colleague Sheila Carol Gashumba over her complaints about the Serena-based station’s low salaries.

When she first commented on Sheila’s revelation that presenters were putting in a lot of energy but were paid peanuts as low as Shs50,000 which couldn’t even foot her makeup bill, Robin Kisti told Sheila that she was paid little because she lacked talent and added little value to NTV Uganda. Kisti had also claimed that it was Frank Gashumba, Sheila’s father who had helped his daughter find a job by bribing managers at the station. She also accused Sheila and Frank Gashumba of plotting her downfall and exit from Login show.

In a series of recent mainstream and social media interviews, Kisti has now claimed that Sheila had been smoking weed but it took long for Frank Gashumba to even find out.

“Your father reported me to NTV and wanted me fired because of smoking weed. Why didn’t you tell him that we had smoked weed together in a disposable bathroom during P-Square’s concert?” Robin Kisti wondered. “I am not afraid to confess that I smoke weed; I take it as medicine and if you don’t agree you can say whatever you want. So, you Sheila Gashumba you smoke weed, and I once smoked it with you.”

“It was Frank Gashumba who called Cathy Mwangi [then Head of Production and Programming at NTV Uganda] to report me after Patricia Sewungu, Sheila’s aunt had warned Frank to ensure that he stops his daughter from being close to me. I know these things. I was suspended for one month and Bettinah was hired to replace me, not Sheila,” she said.

In another interview, Kisti denied being addicted to weed and claimed that Sheila “doesn’t look like she’s addicted to weed” but she got spoilt at a young age because she was seeing her father bringing different women into their house.

“I know Frank Gashumba didn’t know that Sheila started using drugs at a young age, and that she had had many exterminations [abortions], she became sexually active at a young age. She has slept with many men, everyone knows that, I am not saying anything new on this,” claimed Kisti.

“So they should stop making people believe that they have a certain image they are trying to protect.”