‘NTV the Beat’ co-presenter Lynda Ddane has told her fans it doesn’t help for her to attack NBS Television’s ‘Uncut’ rumor monger Zahara Totto because she is simply bad-mannered.

Lynda Ddane’s fans had asked her during a social media question-and-answer session if she would take on Zahara Totto over what some described as her rude reply to NTV Mwasuze Mutya presenter and Luganda news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe.

Totto was pissed after Nakazibwe compared her clothes with those of Lynda Ddane as the competition between NTV Dance Party (co-hosted by Lynda Ddane) and NBS Saturday Night Live (co-hosted by Zahara Toto) got hotter.

“I’ve been following Lynda Ddane’s wardrobe… but this gal can spoil the day for any hater. Twawule engoye za Italy n’ezo ku mudaala [let’s differentiate between Italian-made clothes and those from the market stalls],” Nakazibwe wrote.

But her ‘observation’ annoyed Totto who responded, “Is this all you could do? Could you even afford a single attire I wore last night for your presenters with the 50k you pay them?”

Even when she was mentioned in the exchange of fire between Faridah Nakazibwe and Zahara Totto, Lynda Ddane says she would rather leave the NBS presenter alone because of the disrespect she treated Faridah with. Rather than choose to pay evil for evil, Lynda Ddane told her followers that she has chosen to respect Totto’s bad manners to avoid worsening the war of words.

“She doesn’t respect herself. But I do respect her so I can’t go to war with her,” she said.