Motivational speaker Frank Gashumba has advised his family ‘haters’ to leave global matters to the Gashumbas, and only concentrate on local affairs that they can handle.

Frank made the statement to defend his daughter Sheila, who is trolled on social media, following the revelation she recently made about the pay she was receiving while working at Uganda’s premier television station, NTV Uganda.

Sheila claimed that she used to work a lot but was always paid peanuts, adding that she would rather sell samosas or drive Uber but can never work on TV again.

“My father used to tell the world that I was the most paid TV presenter in Uganda, but I was earning 50k per show, I was living a lie, the whole world thought I was successful and rich but I was struggling,” read Sheila’s tweet in part.

But a section of media personalities have jumped on the trend to blast Sheila, saying that she is just ungrateful, NTV gave her a platform, among other things.

However, while speaking to NBS’s uncut on Tuesday, Frank said that they (Gashumba’s) are not bothered because the class of people trying to attack Sheila are frustrated and struggling single mothers who are above 32 years, having three children and each child having a different father.

And despite the harsh statement made about his daughter, Frank is still counting their blessings, explaining that Sheila is protected by God and no one can detected the life she wants to live.

“Sheila is the youngest girl to have been accredited to cover CHOGM, when the Queen of England came to Uganda in 2007, she was even the first Ugandan accredited to cover BET Awards, she has been on Channel O, MTV Awards red-carpet among others,” Frank said.

Gashumba is not new to ferociously defend his daughter against any attacks. The social entrepreneur is proud of single handedly raising his daughter and giving her a chikchild and youth only a few Ugandans dream of.