Former NTV Uganda ‘Login’ Presenter Robin Kisti has claimed that motor mouthed social commentator Frank Gashumba paid money to induce managers at the Serena-based station to employ her ‘unqualified and talentless’ daughter Sheila as a presenter.

Sheila Gashumba’s revelation that NTV Uganda paid her peanuts for co-presenting NTV the Beat and NTV Style Project has sparked debate not only on the issue of salaries for media personalities but also her track record as a presenter and how she got employed by the station in the first place.

To further complicate matters for the youthful media personality, Robin Kisti now says that Frank Gashumba was aware that his daughter had no qualifications for a TV job but used his wealth and name to ensure that the girl got employed at the station.

“If she argues with me I will tell you how her father and her big mouthed Auntie Patricia Sewungu tried to get me fired from NTV [but failed] because talent speaks for itself,” wrote Robin Kisiti on Snap chat.

“There was no show for Sheila to do, so the station was struggling to fit her somewhere and of course like they always do, they bribed their way onto The Beat which they already had a host.”

Kisti also openly told Sheila that she was earning Shs50,000 for NTV the Beat because she was not valued. Robin Kisti believes that her [Sheila’s] co-host Douglas Lwanga (who has since left for NBS TV) was paid more that 50K because he was valued, talented and knew what he was doing unlike Sheila.

“She resigned because she finally realised that she wasn’t valued at NTV. I am sure Douglas wasn’t getting 50K, you can ask him; they had to add her on that show so she can earn more, not because she was good. She benefited from NTV, The station benefited nothing from her apart from the headache,” further revealed Kisti.

Robin Kisti further revealed that the Gashumbas had begged for any TV job and “did not care what it paid in 2010.”

“Before we knew it her dad had pulled some strings and [boom] there she was [and had been added] to Kleith on TNation. Kleith had nothing to do but adjust and work with her,” she further claimed.