There’s an ongoing battle of supremacy between media personalities Faridah Nakazibwe of NTV Uganda and NBS TV’s Zahara Totto.

This online battle started on Saturday night as the two station were holding a competitive night dance party, on the NBS’s side, there was Zahara Totto and on the NTV’s side there was Lynda Ddane.

And according to the night’s ‘referee’ Nakazibwe, Lynda outshined Zahara given her stunning sense of style.

“I’ve been following Lynda Ddane’s wardrobe…but this girl can spoil the day for any hater. Lets separate clothes from Italy from those but stalls,” Nakazibwe said on Sunday.

And given the competition that exists between the two stations, Zahara knew that Nakazibwe’s tweet was directed to her and she wasn’t ready to let this insult slide.

According to Zahara, Nakazibwe’s tweet was meant to disrespected her hard work, that’s why she compared her with a person (Lynda Ddane) who is not even recognised among the top entertainers in the country.

Recently, Ipsos ranked the best personals in the entertainment industry and it put Douglas Lwanga (NBS TV), Zahara Totto (NBS TV), MC Kats (NBS TV), Anna Talia (NBS TV) and Mr Mosh (Spark TV) in the first to fifth position respectively.

“lets talk real numbers and not social media idiocy! I began from somewhere to be where I am right now (being a FIELD MARSHAL ENTERTAINER), stop disrespecting my hustle by comparing me to mediocas and amateurs who are still on there first step to a master piece like me hun! Not bragging but it’s the fact,” Zahara said.

Adding that she isn’t trying to brag but Ipsos recognised her on the system, so those who are not there should just work hard.

“Ipsos shows they don’t reflect in the system. My brother and sister it’s not bad talk but you still have along way to go. And good luck,” she said.