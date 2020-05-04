Former NTV Uganda presenter Sheila Gashumba has announced plans to start a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to help push for salary increment for poorly paid broadcast media presenters and other employees in various companies.

Sheila recently stole social media attention after she shredded NTV Uganda, her former employer, for exploiting presenters and for paying her Shs50,000 per show.

A daughter to wealthy motor-mouthed social commentator Frank Gashumba, Sheila said the money they were paying her wasn’t even enough for her makeup and could only help pay her maid’s Shs400,000 salary.

After being shredded and praised in equal measure, Sheila has now made up her mind on founding an organization to help better the lives of media sector workers and other exploited employees.

“Economic empowerment is a human rights issue, enjoyment of which is hindered by the exploitation of the work force,” the former NTV the Beat and NTV Style Project co-presenter noted.

“Now more than ever, we need to stand up and demand for a fair compensation that is commensurate with the skills and the work done by Ugandan employees who need to be protected from exploitation by foreign multinational companies, Ugandan companies and all other employers.”

She then announced: “For that purpose, I am going to establish an Organisation to agitate for the economic rights of all Ugandan employees in Uganda and to demand for a fair compensation for work done.”

Sheila even called on President Yoweri Museveni’s government to support her organisation and its efforts to ensure an end to exploitation of the Ugandan workforce.

“My Organisation will provide a voice for those in desperate and unfair working conditions. I hope the government will support this organisation, cc Kaguta Museveni, so that we finally put a stop to exploitation of Ugandans,” she appealed.