Tanzanian Bongo Flava singer Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack aka Diamond Platnumz and his ex-girlfriend Zari Hassan seem to be on the course of reunion after the musician was given permission to have a conversation with their children. The couple separated in 2018.

After video chatting with his daughter and son, Diamond Platnumz expressed joy and appreciated the socialite for allowing him to have a conversation with their children Tiffah and Nillan after months of being denied access following the collapse of the celebrities’ relationship.

“Nothing sweet[er] than waking up to the sweetest video from your beloved kids,” said Diamond after the video chat with the children based in South Africa.

It should be remembered that recently, Zari and Diamond Platnumz had what the singer called “very fruitful discussions” after the socialite stung her former boyfriend for promising to help the poor affected by the Covid19 crisis instead of providing basic needs for their children.

Zari had told Diamond: “You don’t know what your kids eat or how they sleep if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You are selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of us.”

But the two later talked and understood each other’s point of view. And now, the couple could be headed for better times regarding their relationship if the events of the past few days are anything to go by.

Although these two conversations did not involve physical contact, the opening up of communication avenues that had been blocked for months could do the magic. For now, the two are inching closer to each other’s heart, and only time will tell if they manage to heal the scars of the past relationship and give love a second shoot.