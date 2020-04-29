The recent bad encounter between South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and ex-husband Diamond Platnumz has yield some positive results.

Recently after the Tanzania’s bongo flava artiste, Diamond, announcing that he would be paying rent of 500 families for a period of three months during the Covid-19 lockdown, Zari took it on her social media platform and rubbished Diamond’s intentions.

The mother of five claimed that Diamond is a just a clown who has even failed to take care of his children.

“But you don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep, if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are nit happy and well taken care of. Your selling a lie, some people have become clowns to some of us,” she said.

In response to Zari’s statement, Diamond told Wasafi TV on Monday that its sometimes normal for people who have been in a relationship to have fights after separation, especially when they have kids, but this time rounds Zari made very serious insults on him.

“it is mostly tough for women who are left with kids after separation, I saw her post and for quite a good part of the period of our difference, we have been talking through our lawyers but after reading her message, I was forced to send her a text,” he said.

Diamond claimed that in the text message, he reminded Zari that being the mother of his two kids, it’s a must for them to always strive to maintain respect among each other.

“I told her that we should strive to avoid fights especially through social media platforms. We had very fruitful discussion and for the first time, we held a one on one discussion,” he said.

The ‘Tetema’ singer claimed that during their discussion, they realised that there has always been a miscommunication between their lawyers, but they later decided to hold further conversations between themselves.

“I thank God that things went well and figures crossed after this pandemic, the issue regarding our kids’ well being will have reached an advanced stage.”

The former couple has not been in good terms ever since their breakup, but good news is that they have finally realised that family problems are good to be handled between two people, not through lawyers or social media.