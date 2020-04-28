Self-styled prophet Elvis Mbonye has made yet another bizarre claim regarding his prophetic ministry after he opened up to have confronted the devil head on in a physical fist fight in which he was (devil) left nursing wounds. Mbonye’s allegation has left those opposed to his prophecies and controversial statements saying his calim sounds illogical and unreasonable.

A few weeks ago, Mbonye was the subject of online debate after he claimed that God had told him about the Covid19 crisis months earlier but he had chosen not to tell his followers nor warn the world about the pandemic before it started ravaging many countries on earth.

“When I got this prophecy about this [Covid19 pandemic] that we are facing, I thought to myself ‘won’t followers think that it’s a virus just like many others in China,” the Zoe Ministries lead pastor said in a video that went viral online.

The ‘prophet’ later decided to keep mum about the revelation reasoning that it wouldn’t minister to the remnants that follow him and that many people wouldn’t believe him in case he made the assertion known to the public.

But even before the fire from that claim phased out, Mbonye made yet another strange claim. In an interview with journalist Solomon Sserwanja, Mbonye said he had actually fought with Lucifer (the devil) and that he (Satan) was afraid of him after he floored him in a fight.

“I have faced Lucifer himself and he is scared,” he said, leaving many doubting. Some Ugandans have taken to social media to criticise the ‘prophet of God’ for hoodwinking his followers that he is a prophet yet he is just looking for survival. Others simply dismissed him as a comedian because of his “illogical” claims. However, his followers, popularly referred to as remnants, have been showering him with praise, and dissing those opposed to him.

Mbonye also threw more light on the Covid19 prophecy he refused to reveal to Ugandans and the world.

“What came to me was that there would be a flu-like disease that would come from China. The declaration that I had seen it coming wasn’t meant for everyone,” he claimed.