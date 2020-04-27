‘Belief is the poor parent’s drug’, Singer Hilary Kiyaga aka Dr Hilderman has shared a message for people judged because of their poor background.

Through his social media platform on Sunday, Hildeman said that growing up in a poor family is like a scar that one lives with for the rest of his life, but belief that things will be better is the only drug that keeps one pushing forward.

“Belief, the poor parents drug. A poor parent child is never studied, but always judged and critiqued. Some of us are very unlucky to have been raised by poor parents, this scar becomes significant to many people as it is used by many to evaluate our capacities in all for life (oli mwana wani effect), he said.

However, the Mawokota County North Member of Parliament hopeful claimed that being underprivileged is sometimes the stepping stone to one’s success.

He noted that the good thing with poor parents is that they drug their children with belief and immunize them against fear, this is a factor that keeps poor parent’s children on top despite their background.

“But we are very lucky that these parents drugged us with a chemical called belief. A poor parent mastered that the world runs a belief, fear no body, fear no situation and man is equal. This is the only drug that has kept the poor parent’s child topping every game. Drug your self with belief now. Immunize yourself against fear.”

He further advised people to always wear belief, despite their backgrounds.