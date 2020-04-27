Wealthy businessman Hamis Kiggundu alias Ham has finally spoken out on claims that his multi-billion home on the shores of Lake Victoria had been raided by frogs and snakes after a heavy downpour that lead to bursting of lake’s shorelines.

In recent weeks, the lake Victoria’s water levels have risen to 13.21 metres, the second highest since 1964 when it was 13.41 metres. The lake’s wrath is now affecting encroachers, by submerging hotels, residential houses, landing sites and beaches.

Reports had claimed that Ham’s house in Kawuku, Bunga was one of those that had already been filled with water, forcing the young moneybags to run away to another home in Kampala in order to save his life.

But the tycoon has come out to dismiss such reports saying his home was yet to be flooded with waters.

According to a short statement released by Ham Enterprises (U) Limited, the tycoon’s company, Ham’s magnificent home is unaffected by the floods. “The Home is still very safe,” read the statement in part.

To prove that the house was safe, Ham Enterprises shared current pictures of the rich young man’s residence online, dismissing ones that had been shared by bloggers as fake and not depicting the current situation at the home of the Ham Enterprises (U) Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Meanwhile, the images left many admiring and wondering how Ham had managed to build such an expensive home at the age of 36. But Ham told admirers “we don’t have to go to foreign countries to fulfill our desires and dreams, we just have to adjust our mindsets based on reason and reality and work towards transformation of our motherland Uganda to what we desire.”