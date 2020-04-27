Events Promoter Balaam Barugahara has revealed that he is behind the disappearance of socialite Brian Kirumira, alias Bryan White, from the social scene after ensuring that the broke philanthropist ran out of cash and business in Kampala.

Recently, Bryan White came out of his shell to tell Balaam, an ally of President Yoweri Museveni and First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, that he was aware of his plans to put him into trouble and fail him. The socialite had also warned the events promoter to stay away from his family and businesses because he can’t manage him.

In response, Balaam denied fighting Bryan White, arguing that the socialite had gone off the scene after his money taps ran dry but was now using the media to tarnish his (Balaam’s) image in order to make a comeback.

But a latest audio conversation between him and another person believed to be promoter Charles Oryem aka Sipapa has leaked online, revealing more than Balaam thought would ever come out. In the phone conversation, Balaam clearly confesses that propaganda against Bryan White had been successful and the socialite had been exposed for pretending to support Museveni when he belonged to People Power pressure group led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

“I exposed Bryan White for backing Bobi Wine, and chased him out of Kampala. Now what does he want in Kampala? Yes, I mocked him. I am done with him,” said Balaam, also Radio 4 boss.

Annoyed that Bryan White had helped singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone when URA officials came to arrest him weeks ago, Balaam laughed at the socialite for boasting of having tight security when he is guarded by LDUs.

“I wanted him arrested. He was there showing off with two LDUs. They gave you two LDUs to guard you and you now think you are so powerful!” he said.

Recently, Balaam was heard plotting for the arrest of Sipapa in another leaked audio conversation where he directed a URA official to Sipapa’s residence where cars for which he had not paid taxes had reportedly been parked.