The once queen of airplays, songstress Irene Ntale has revealed reasons why her music ‘progress curve’ is currently bending downwards.

Ever since she quit Swangz Avenue in 2017 for a solo career, Ntale has been struggling to keep her self on top, but its evident that she failed to keep up with the huge competition in the industry.

But given her classic talent, in 2019 she managed to sign a deal with Universal Music Group to help in promoting her music. But Its coming to a year now and this deal has also yielded zero results to Ntale’s fans for the singer has still failed to release new music.

There has been a lot of questions around Ntale’s career but she has come out to throw more light on what’s really happening.

During the Club Beatz At Home online concert on Saturday, Ntale said that she spend almost the all of 2019 recording music, planning to release it in 2020 but then coronavirus came in and destroyed her plans.

“I recorded a whole album that was set to be released early this year then COVID-19 happened. Can you imagine! The whole of last year I was recording. I was in and out of Nigeria recording music with different producers, artistes, and then covid-19 came in. The good thing is music is done and ready to go, so lets first wait for things to become better,” she said.

Ntale affirmed to her fans that after the lockdown, she will be releasing hit after hit as she used to do a few years back.