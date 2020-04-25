Singer Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda says nothing will stop him from pursuing NBS TV news anchor Sheila Nduhukire until she accepts to be his wife.

Despite discouragement from fellow singer A Pass Bagonza who warned him that his attempt of seeking Sheila’s love would end in tears because he had used a wrong and childish approach, Ykee Benda has insisted he will not give up.

He has since revealed he looks forward to the day he will storm the Kamwokya-based NBS Television to ask for Sheila’s hand in marriage.

“I am here imagining the day I get to visit NBS Television again… history will be made… lives will be changed …. with my best suit on… Her melting right in front of me… ‘First on every girl’s agenda’ will make sense again…mwemuseke [let those who want to laugh go ahead]! Paradise Awaits,” wrote Ykee Benda.

Meanwhile, the Mpaka Records boss who separated with his girlfriend in 2018 was also disappointed after images of Democratic Party (DP) President General Norbert Mao holding Sheila emerged online. It should be remembered that court officially dissolved Mao’s marriage last year, meaning that he could be searching for a new woman. The politician had been married to Naomi Achieng Odongo for 16 years.

Photos of Mao with Sheila prompted some fans to remind Ykee Benda of what A Pass had told him: it will end in tears. Benda then responded: “You haven’t met me yet. [I am] not your ordinary guy.”

But his determination seemed a little shaken by Mao to the extent that the singer declared: “now I know which party not to support come 20-whenever we are voting.”

He also swore never to perform at a rally or any event organized by Mao and his DP regardless of the amount of money he is offered, further predicting that the party will lose many elections because of Mao’s behaviour. “I am going to sing for any party but DP,” he said. “They [DP] have already lost [the election].”