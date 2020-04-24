Singer Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda has come out to tell the world how he crushes on NBS Television news anchor Sheila Nduhukire on a daily basis.

With Sheila celebrating her 30th birthday on Thursday, Ykee Benda used the opportunity to pour out his heart to the former NTV reporter.

“23rd April an angel was given to us…She grew into a graceful confident woman of character…what a time to be alive…allow me wish my everyday crush a happy birthday… The sunshine Sheila Nduhukire,” wrote Ykee Benda.

Ykee Benda, a chemical engineer by profession who now runs Mpaka Records, has been single and searching after breaking up with his girlfriend Julie Batenga over a year ago. He is now eyeing Sheila to mend his broken heart since Batenga left him despite him begging her to stay, including singing her love songs.

It should be remembered that after years of dating, Ykee Benda’s marriage proposal to Batenga, a Makerere University Business School (Mubs) graduate, had stolen entertainment news headlines. Now, Benda is seeking the love of former Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) guild president, who is fresh from her Master’s in International Public Relations and Global Communications Management at UK’s Cardiff University.

But some people, like Uganda Sports Press Association’s (USPA) president Patrick Kanyomozi, have told Ykee Benda to get ready to be whipped. Kanyomozi, known for his hilarious commentary on social media, warned Benda that he would be beaten until he sings ‘Amen’ in French. This was in line with the fact that Sheila is the daughter of North Ankole Diocese Bishop Stephen Namanya.

The other person who warned Ykee Benda is fellow singer A Pass Bagonza who has also openly declared that he crushes on Sheila. But A Pass is remembered more for confessing his love to NTV news anchor Flavia Tumusiime who was later taken by sports show host Andrew Kabuura, leaving the Wuuyo singer heartbroken. A Pass has told Ykee Benda, with who he teamed up in ‘Turn up the Vibe’ song, that his confession “will end in tears” because this was a bad way to approach a woman. “I tell you this from personal experience,” he concluded.