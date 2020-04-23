Just as he betrayed his closest friend Jose Chameleone for allegedly not paying taxes Uganda Revenue Authority for his car, events promoter Balaam Barugahara has once again stabbed another friend Charles Oryem alias Sipapa in the back.

In an audio clip making on social media, the Radio 4 boss is heard directing one of the officials of URA to go to the residence of Sipapa that has over 10 cars which are unregistered in the authority books.

“He has a house in those sides of Kitintale with cars without numberplates parking in the compound. You don’t know where he stays? Now what you are going to do is to call Muhumuza, do you know him? But his mouth is slippery keep it a secret!! So call him but don’t allow him to know what you are up to and ask him to direct you where Sipapa stays.

“I don’t want people to think they are untouchable, you see I told Chameleone that you can not drive a car without a number plate in Uganda for 2 years because you support Museveni, yet whenever they intimidate you start saying I’m supporting Bobi Wine. So even Sipapa if he has 10 cars in his compound you have to react,” Balaam said.

According to Balaam, Sipapa is a nobody to have 10 car without number plates so URA should impound them.

“If he has 10 cars and URA knows properly the man has parked cars in his compound without taxes and you just leave him, he came to my office with a Benz, look for Muhumuza will direct where he stays, he has some cars outside his apart.ment and others are at go forward car bond,” Balaam further told the URA official in a phone conversation