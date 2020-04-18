Comedy store boss Alex Muhangi has asked faded events/music promoter Suudi Lukwago commonly known as Suudiman to stay away from his girlfriend Prim Asiimwe.

The fight started when Suudiman posted a photo of Prim, a presenter at Galaxy FM and asked his social media followers if she was single or married. He went ahead to ask them for her telephone number in case anyone had it.

“Can someone inbox me her number. First-person to send gets $300. I wanna ask her a simple question if she is single or married,” read the post.

He went again and posted another photo with a caption confessing how he is in love with Prim.

“I love this woman she’s so beautiful. Anyone knows if she’s single or married,” reads the post.

This forced Muhangi to come out in the comments section to defend his woman and asked Suudiman to stay away from his her.

However, this just sparked a bitter exchange of words where Suudiman said that Muhangi is a broke man who doesn’t even deserve beautiful women like Assimwe.

“If she is married show me the wedding picture, Muhangi is cheap, I don’t think he can put a ring on it,” said Suudiman.

Muhangi replied “ Please don’t be cheap we are tired of those bu fake dollars you display every time show me your bank account. Am the real deal try me.”