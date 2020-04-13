Parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014 on December 20, 2013, stipulating a life sentence for anyone deemed guilty of practicing homosexuality. Parliamentarians had earlier suggested a death penalty for the culprits. The bill was signed into law by the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni on 24 February 2014. On 1 August 2014, however, the Constitutional Court of Uganda ruled the act invalid on procedural grounds.

Whereas the law was evoked, the vice is still illegal and punishable in the East African country.

Here are the five celebrities who have been accused of being gay:

1. Sheebah Karungi:

Over the years, songstress Sheebah Karungi has been accused of being a lesbian.

She has been linked to fellow musicians such as rapper Keko and Nina Roz.

However, she has since denied the allegations.

We are just friends [with Keko] and we don’t share a house like they say. I live with my sister and also we are not dating. I even have a man I’m dating,” Sheebah told the Observer newspaper in 2016.

2.Keko

Rapper Keko was in 2017 granted citizenship by the government of Canada after claiming that she was being persecuted in Uganda for being a lesbian.

“My gay ass is free yes free and there will be a wedding you best believe,” she tweeted from Toronto, Canada after getting the citizenship.

She is known for songs like Kwekukunya featuring Vampino, Cindy & Juliana; Go Green featuring Angella Katatumba, Hustlers Night featuring Enygma, Navio & The Mith and Make You Dance featuring Madtraxx.

While in Uganda, she was rumoured to be in love with singer Sheebah Karungi.

3.Eddy Kenzo:

Eddy Kenzo, real name Edrisa Musuuza is among the male local musicians who have on several occasions been accused of being gay.

In 2014, the ‘Sitya Loss’ singer lost cool and pounced at Dembe FM motor-mouthed presenter Kasuku when he asked him to clarify whether he was gay or not.

In October this year, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata also went ahead to accuse Kenzo of being a homosexual.

In two separate videos that made rounds on social media, Muzaata claimed Kenzo who was recently dumped by fellow singer Rema Namakula is not a marriage material and also him of being gay because of his sense of style and ear rings he puts on.

The singer has since denied the allegations.

4.Pastor Robert Kayanja

In 2009, Pastor Robert Kayanja was accused by a group of youth of sodomising them.

Eventually, the bad news blew away but it would come back to haunt the Rubaga Cathedral Centre lead preacher with allegations that he had bribed the police to ensure that they covered up for him as far as the homosexuality charges were concerned.

Following the allegations, pastors who are anti-gay said they were not fighting Kayanja as a person but the vice of homosexuality he is accused of promoting. They demanded for his resignation as leader of the Rubaga Miracle Centre to pave way for investigations.

“We are fighting homosexuality not Kayanja. Alex Mitala as head of the Pentecostal churches should ask him to temporarily step down as this is a universal standard done all over the world when such cases arise,” said Martin Sempa.

5.Nina Roz:

Musician Nina Roz was one time accused of being in an intimate relationship with fellow singer Sheebah Karungi. Rumors of Nina Roz dating Sheebah started circulating in 2016, when the pair shared photos of them together in compromising positions.

She has also since denied the allegations. She is currently dating singer Beenie Gunter.