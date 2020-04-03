Singer Sheebah Karungi has promised to get pregnant when Uganda is free from coronavirus crisis.

In her Facebook post on Thursday, the ‘ice cream’ hit singer told her mother that she is thinking about giving her her share of grandkids.

“I Love You Mukyala Kabazungu Edith❣️ May God continue keeping you safe & sound🙏🏽 This timing got me thinking about giving you my share of grandkids😂😂 Seriously. Naye katulinde Quarantine egwe tulabe😂🙏🏽,” Sheebah posted.

In February this year, we told you how Sheebah was yearning to get pregnant against her boss Jeff Kiwa’s approval and it was one of the reasons why the duo was bitterly falling out.

A source told Watchdog Uganda that Sheebah and Kiwa’s relationship started to fade after the former completed the construction of her mansion in Munyonyo.

It was said that this is when she developed an ‘obsession’ of giving birth, but Kiwa had always told her that having a child is bad for their business.

“Ever since Sheebah finished her house, she has been requesting to be given a music break so that she can give birth for she’s aging, but Jeff has always dodged this subject, claiming that it will kill the brand. I think Sheebah has already made up her mind,” source said.

And about the ‘Queendom’, a source revealed that the construction of this mansion was majorly financed by Sheebah, but it seats on the land which is co-owned by Sheebah, Kiwa and TNS.

“Now Jeff told Sheebah that if she wants to take full ownership of the house, she should pay his money before three months elapses or he will have to take her house since he holds the bigger shares on land.”

Though Sheebah claims full ownership of the mansion and her music, Kiwa copyrighted everything that has Sheebah’s name as a TNS property, meaning that all Sheebah’s songs that were recorded under TNS, the mansion and everything achieved, all belong to Jeff’s TNS.