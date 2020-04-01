Singer A Pass has attacked Gagamel boss Bebe Cool for allegedly duping him into featuring in his Coronavirus distance song with ‘comedian singer’ Fresh Daddy.

In a live video rant released on his Facebook page on Tuesday 31, A Pass explained that Bebe Cool reached out to him for a part in the song which was due to be released to which he agreed. He was however shocked to learn that he had been made to feature in the same song with an unserious artiste like Fresh Daddy, which he says made him to feel underrated.

” How can you make me sing with Fresh Daddy of all people! I really feel minimized and I am demanding an apology from you Bebe Cool,” He said.

In protest, the ‘Didi didida’ hit maker asked for his part to be removed from the song and went ahead to inform the public that he had already stormed the studio to record his own version of the Coronavirus song which according to him was slated to be released on Wednesday 1 April (today).

” I am commanding you to recall my verse from that song because the agreement was not that I would feature in the same song with Fresh Daddy,” A Pass protested before adding that ” My Coronavirus tune will be released tomorrow as I am sure final touches on it will be done.

The ‘mbozzi zamalwa’ singer is yet to respond.