Lizer Classic, the official producer of celebrated Tanzanian Bongo Flava singer Diamond Platnumz has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Tanzania’s Mwakilishi news website, this was revealed by Diamond in a video shared on his social media pages.

Diamond said Lizer may have contracted the virus after coming into contact with his manager Sallam Sharaf. Diamond and other Wasafi Records (WCB) staff went into quarantine after Sallam received a positive result on March 19th.

In the video, Diamond is having a conversation with a health officer who has been taking care of him during the quarantine period.

“For example, Lizer who has tested positive but is recuperating just fine, how long does he have to be free from the virus and when will he be released to go home?” Diamond wondered according to the news website.

Early this month, Sallam took to his Instagram page to confirm the news to his followers saying it had been confirmed that he had tested positive and he was in isolation.

“The result came back and I am positive with coronavirus but I am doing fine now and everything is going on well,” he posted.

“Right now I am under observation and my health is good, I am all alone at the ward it is as if I have hired this whole space for myself. I thank the nurses and the general administration for the care they have afforded me since I arrived here two days ago.”

Sallam is believed to have travelled to Europe on March 5 where he visited Switzerland, Denmark and France and returned on Saturday March 14.

While there he announced the cancellation of Diamond’s shows due to the pandemic that was already ravaging Europe.

As of Tuesday, Tanzania had confirmed 19 cases of the virus.