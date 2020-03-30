Presidential Advisor on matters of the youth and artistes Jennifer Nakanguubi alias Full-Figure has appealed to President Yoweri Museveni not to waste money on the 2021 elections which he had already won according to reports she has been receiving from all corners of the country.

While appearing on Beat FM radio in Kampala on Sunday 29, the President’s girl expressed that there was no point in wasting the money that should have been used to save the people from the Coronavirus outbreak. Full Figure says the outcome of the 2021 elections is already known to everyone.

“President Museveni should use the money meant for elections to improve on the country’s capacity to handle the Coronavirus storm since he is already the winner. I have received reports from all the corners of this country and there is no question about it. We don’t need elections now. We need quality health services,” Full Figure stated.

The faded singer also appealed to all people with better means to come out and support vulnerable Ugandans in this trying moment of the coronavirus pandemic.