Multi award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has asked Ugandans to put him in their prayers amid fears that he might lose his life in Ivory Coast, one of the countries under total lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘semyekozo’ singer is currently stranded in the West African country following President Museveni’s ban on incoming and outgoing flights at Entebbe International Airport as one of the drastic measures to control the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Kenzo had travelled with his band to Ivory Coast where he was scheduled to perform in a string of concerts.

After a series of desperate appeals for his home country’s intervention to no avail, the singer appeared to have finally accepted the bitter fate that befell him and concluded that only prayers can save him now.

“Otherwise, let’s stay safe and pray for one another. Pray for me as I also pray for you to overcome this crisis,” Kenzo wrote before adding that the situation is Ivory Coast where he is caught up was very hopeless with cases accumulating each day that passes.

“Cases are accumulating each and every day here in Ivory Coast. People are honestly sick,” He observed.

While responding to the criticism hurled at him from a section of Ugandans over what many termed as negligence for not taking caution before he traveled at a time the world was certain to face the current crisis, the BET award winner explained that the situation had not been too tense by the time he left and he was even able to arrive safely and finished all his performances.

“To some of you who say as to why I traveled out of Uganda in such an unsuitable condition worldwide, you all already know that by the time I left Uganda, everything was fine and stable though the virus had started to spread but it wasn’t that so scary as it is now. I even managed to reach safely in Ivory Coast and had a successful performance. Afterwards my band boarded back but I was on the next flight of which it was cancelled and I didn’t manage to come back home.”

He also appealed to whoever was judging him to do so only after looking into the circumstances prevalent at the time of his travel.