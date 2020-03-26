Early this week, an upcoming artiste known as Nadia Rania came out to accuse producer Daddy Andre of begging her for sex in exchange for recording a video for a song they did together in his studio.

“When we reached on shooting the video, I suggested video producers that I can afford but Andre refused and suggested another producer. I agreed, we then arranged for the shooting and I paid for everything, but when the day came, Andre was no where to be seen, “Nadia said.

” His bedroom is just opposite the studio and when you fall into his trap, the bed is just there in the studio. He demands me sex because he gave me a collabo that I never asked for in the first place. ”

However, Daddy Andre has since denied the allegations.

Now, away from Andre, there’s a list of male celebrities from unknown source, making rounds on social media alleging that these gentlemen have made it a tendency to ask for sex from upcoming artistes before helping them.

See list: