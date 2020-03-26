Renowned social entrepreneur also motivational speaker Frank Gashumba has dared ‘rich’ artistes to start showing their wealth during this fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

On March 21, Ministry of Health announced the first case of Covid-19, a disease caused by the infamous Corona Virus, but currently combined efforts in the fight is required, now that the confirmed cases are rapidly increasing.

By Wednesday 25 March, the confirmed cases in Uganda were already 14.

And for that reason, Gashumba thinks that now is the time for local artistes who have always pretended to be rich to come out and help the ministry as well as Ugandans during this fight.

During an interview with Spark TV’s Miles Rwamiti, Gashumba said at one time he said that Uganda doesn’t have music stars, since it’s artistes are so poor and needy, but following his statement, many people called him a sadist.

Gashumba claimed that if there are any rich music icons, this is the time for them to show up, as he dared artistes like Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Bobi wine, Juliana Kanyomozi, Sheebah, Cindy, Spice Diana, Lydia Jazmine to come out and prove him wrong.

“Now I want all so call big artistes to come out and give out sanitizers, masks and other things required in the fight against coronavirus, they have always bragged about having money, change expensive clothes every minute on social media, drive expensive car and even live a lavish lifestyle. Let me see artistes who will come out to support the cause,” he said.

Gashumba insists that Uganda doesn’t have music stars, for most of them are masquerades who depend on government hand outs to fake a rich lifestyle when they are nobodies.