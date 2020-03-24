Producer Daddy Andre has been put on spot for sexually harassing an up and coming female artist who recorded a song at his studio.

Budding singer Nadia Rania, on Monday went in the news, exposing how Daddy Andre demanded for sex from her after recording a song with him.

Narrating her dismay on NBS’S Uncut, Nadia claimed that she went to work with Andre being that he is currently the most trending artiste and producer in the industry, but things didn’t go well for her.

“I had a studio were I used to record my songs, but when I heard that many artistes were working with Daddy Andre, I also went there with hopes of getting a hit song. Reaching there, he gave me a song, but it was very hard, the notes were so high, I told him that the song was too high for me to handle,” she narrates.

Adding that Andre then wrote for her another song, it was recorded and came out very nice, but when she went to the studio after sometime to pick it, she found when Andre had included his voice on the song, but she saw it as a blessing to have a collabo with Andre.

“When we reached on shooting the video, I suggested video producers that I can afford but Andre refused and suggested another producer, I just went on with his producer, we then arranged for the shooting and I paid for everything, but when the day came, Andre was nowhere to be seen. He didn’t come for the shooting.”

Nadia claims that currently when she tries to contact Andre for her song, the producer tells her to first visit him for some intimacy and everything will be sorted.

“His Bedroom is just opposite the studio, and when you fall into his trap, the bed is just right there in the studio. He demands for sex from me because he gave me a collabo that I never asked for in the first place, I paid for his services and everything but he wants to force me into sex.”

She threatens that if Andre dares to say that she is lying about anything, she has the proof to back up her allegations because most of the sexual harrasment texts where sent via whatsapp.

Andre has not yet responded to these allegations yet….