South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has had a number of men in her life.

The socialite is currently in a romantic relationship with a one Cedric Anthony alias King Bae.

She is also rumored to be in love with singer Grenade Official.

In 2018, Zari officially separated with Diamond Platnumz, Tanzania’s bongo flava star with whom they have two kids.

The ex-couple which had a bitter split, accused each other of cheating.

“There have been multiple rumours, some with evidence floating around in all sorts of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my respect, integrity, dignity and well being cannot be compromised,” the mother of five said following a breakup.

She added: “I will continue to build as a mogul, I will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too. I will teach my four sons to always respect women and teach my daughter what self-respect means.”

On the other hand, the ‘number one’ singer also accused Zari of cheating on him with Nigerian musician Peter Okoye formerly a member of P-Square duo.

He further said that his baby mama had also had an affair with her Kenyan personal trainer while the two were in a relationship. He said that he forgave Zari for the affairs which he knew about, because he was also moving out in the relationship.

However, Zari took to Instagram to refute the claims made by the singer, saying that Diamond Platnumz was chasing clout for his new single using her name. She said that the singer should not be trusted as he at one time denied his own son whom he sired with video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

List of men Zari has slept with;

Ivan Ssemwanga

The death of this business tycoon hit the entertainment industry hard. A successful young entrepreneur suffered a heart attack and brain tumor which led to his death in 2017. Ivan was Zari’s first husband.

Zari Hassan was married to Ivan Ssemwaga for approximately 12 years. The two met when Zari moved to South Africa after staying in the United Kingdom. Their marriage was relatively low-key, and Ivan continued to keep it that way even after Zari left. In 2011, the two had a lavish traditional Zari Hassan wedding whose total expense was upwards of a billion Ugandan shillings.

Zari and Ivan had three sons; Diddy, Pinto, and Quincy. In 2013, Zari divorced Ivan hinting to the possibility of domestic violence as the reason for the divorce. Whereas Zari moved on pretty quickly, Ivan still held the hope that they might get back together as witnessed by his reluctance to pull down photos of them on Instagram.

Naseeb Abdhul Juma – Diamond Platinumz

Most famous for his hit song Number One and international collaborations, Diamond Platinumz was the next man Zari Hassan spent most of her time with. Apparently, they met on a plane when Zari requested for a selfie.

In 2014, Zari Hassan and Diamond Platinumz got married. They had quite the romantic marriage filled with lavish gifts, surprises and exotic holidays. Diamond actually bought Zari a house in South Africa for her birthday. Zari seemed to blossom under love. The two had two children during the time; Latifah Dangote and Prince Nillan.

Two years into the marriage, scandals of Diamond hooking up with various females began to mushroom at an alarming rate. His relationship with Hamisa Mobeto is said to have caused a lot of issues in their otherwise happy marriage. It is also during this period that Zari Hassan was rumored to be spending a lot of time with her first husband.

On 14th February 2018, Zari Hassan took to Instagram posting the famous black rose. Within the hour, reports of the Diamond and Zari break up trended on the internet. Yes, she actually divorced her husband on the most romantic day of the year, with a black rose and a long caption. And that was as dramatic as it got.

The two have attempted co-parenting, but it doesn’t seem to be going too well if the reports are correct. Zari Hassan has been trying to get Diamond to spend more time with the kids. Since he started seeing Tanasha Dana, it seems like there is bad blood between them illustrated by fans comments on her Instagram.

King Bae

Ever the queen of strategy, Zari Hassan on February 14 , 2019 unveiled the man who has been warming her bed ever since she broke-up with Platnumz. Instead of the black rose, Zari Hassan posted a photo of gifts from her new boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Since last year’s Valentine’s day up to date, the Ugandan socialite has been moving out with King Bae.

Williams Bugembe alias Boss Mutoto

After Ivan’s death, Zari was rumoured to be dating Williams Bugembe. She shared a photo on her Instagram insisting that they just ate sausages all night. Believable?

Isaac Lugude aka LK4

After her divorce from Ivan Ssemwaga, Zari Hassan was rumored to have dated quite a few men and Issac Lugude, a basketball player and former Big Brother representative, was one of them. He claims that Zari sought him out and approached him after watching him play a few times.

In a phone interview following the surfacing of Zari Hassan’s sex tape, he was quoted saying she was dry as a rock. From men such as Zari’s first husband and Diamond who were always ready to defend her, this was quite a revelation.

Farouk Sempala

Immediately after LK4, Zari Hassan allegedly hooked up with Farouk Sempala. Little is known about this bodybuilder.

Peter Okoye

Following their breakup, Platnumz accused Zari of cheating on him with Nigerian musician Peter Okoye formerly a member of P-Square duo.

Zari and Peter all came up to dispute Diamond’s Claims. Nevertheless, we pin him on the list.

The Kenyan personal trainer

Platnumz also said his baby mama had an affair with her Kenyan personal trainer while the two were in a relationship. He said that he forgave Zari for the affairs which he knew about, because he was also moving out in the relationship.

Rasta Rob MC

In 2017,legendary radio personality and DJ Rasta Rob MC revealed that Zari was his girlfriend before she met the late Ivan Semwanga and he is the one who brought her to Kampala from Jinja.

During an interview on Breakfast In The City show on Radiocity FM, Rasta Rob MC said he had a relationship with Zari Hassan in 1993 and she was quit sharp thus catching up with trends quite quickly.

“Zari was my girlfriend and I’m the one who introduced her to Kampala city. She was quite sharp and she caught up with the trends quite quickly.”