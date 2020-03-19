Manager Sallam has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sallam is the manager of Tanzania’s bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz.

Sallam took to his Instagram page to confirm the news to his followers saying it had been confirmed that he had tested positive and he was in isolation.

“The result came back and I am positive with coronavirus but I am doing fine now and everything is going on well,” he posted.

“Right now I am under observation and my health is good, I am all alone at the ward it is as if I have hired this whole space for myself. I thank the nurses and the general administration for the care they have afforded me since I arrived here two days ago.”

According to The Citizen, Sallam is believed to have travelled to Europe on March 5 where he visited Switzerland, Denmark and France and returned on Saturday March 14.

While there he announced the cancellation of Diamond’s shows due to the pandemic that was already ravaging Europe.

Now declared a pandemic, the outbreak of the new coronavirus that was first detected in China late last year has infected nearly 200,000 people in more than 150 countries.

COVID-19, the highly infectious disease caused by the virus, has so far killed almost 8,000 people, while more than 81,000 others have recovered. Across Africa, the number of registered infections has risen to 418 in 30 countries.

African countries with confirmed cases include; Egypt 126, Algeria 48, Tunis 20, Nigeria 2, Senegal 24, Morocco 28, South Africa 61, Cameroon 4, Togo 1, Burkina Faso 7, Democratic Republic of Congo 2, Guinea 1, Ivory Coast 1, Ghana 6, Gabon 1, Kenya 3, Ethiopia 4, Eswatini 1, Sudan 1, Mauritania 1, Equatorial Guinea 1, Rwanda 7, Namibia 2, Congo 1, Seychelles 3, Central African Republic 1 and Tanzania 2.