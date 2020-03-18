Pastor Teddy Naluswa Bugingo, the estranged wife to House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) head pastor Aloysious Bugingo is not convinced by her ex-lovers kindness.

Over the weekend, news circulated all over about how Bugingo was gifted with a brand new Range Rover Sport, worth Shs300 million during his visit to South Africa, but instead, together with his wife-to-be Suzan Makula, they decided to give it out to South African based Ugandan gospel group called New Chapter Africa (NCA).

However, Teddy thinks it might have been stage managed, for Bugingo and his new lover Makula can’t just give out a gift of the magnitude when they also need it.

“You give out a Range Rover yet you are still driving a Toyota??? Hahahaha, that’s so surprising,” Teddy said during an interview with NBS TV’s Uncut show on Tuesday.

It all started when Bugingo and Makula traveled to South Africa and were allegedly gifted with a Range Rover, but due to the high taxes required to transport this car to Uganda, the couple decided to just give it out.

“I want to thank God I traveled and came back safely, didn’t travel alone but with my Suzan Makula and I want to thank her for not being selfish, people thought I would have given the car to her but when I consulted her to give it out, she accepted.

“We knew that shipping it up here would cost more than Shs100m yet we are still on the campaign of building our pentagon. Therefore we agreed that since a gift is priceless and the right price of it is to make it a gift towards someone, we gave out the car to New Chapter Africa,” he said during church service.