South African-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and singer Deus Ndugwa aka Grenade Official have been making headlines ever since a cozy video made its way on the internet.

In the video, the duo was worrying too close and the mother of five was seen jamming on Grenade’s song Mpulila Bibyo. Later, he (Grenade) came closer and pecked Zari’s cheek, something that raised eyebrows for social media gossips.

However, after news spread all over like wild fire, in his defense Grenade said that it’s not a crime to fall for a much older woman, but denied being romantically involved with Zari and claimed that between them its pure friendship.

“Any ways, falling in love with a woman who is older than you is no offense and it is acceptable most especially if you love or when you love each other to the fullest. In fact, it is very okay. At the moment though I’m single and Zari is my good friend,” Grenade said during an interview with a local media channel.

Despite Grenade’s ‘friendship’ claims, Zari said she can be either a snack or a buffet, it depends, for there is no perfect woman for a man who isn’t ready.

“I could be someone’s snack or whole buffet, it all depends. But at the same time you can never be a perfect woman for a man that’s not ready. It’s never about you, but them,” she said.

Currently gossips are still digging deep to find out what the Boss lady is up to now, but having a record of dating a much younger men, like Tanzania’s bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz, King Bae, among others, social media critics think that Grenade is her current catch.