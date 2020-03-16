Tracy Nabatanzi, Eddy Kenzo’s ex-lover has denied sleeping with the multi-award winning singer.

Early this month, it was rumored that the ‘semyekozo’ singer had rekindled his romantic relationship with the mother of his first daughter Maya Musuuza.

However, a few days later Kenzo came out to pour cold water on the claim saying that they are just co-parenting their daughter.

He further confirmed that when he finally gets a new girlfriend, he will let everyone know.

Now, Tracy has also reaffirmed that she is not in love with Kenzo again as some people are alleging.

Speaking to one of the local media outlets, Tracy said she moved on and that currently she is dating someone.

“We are even planning to make it official,” she said.

Kenzo was dumped last year by his longtime girlfriend also fellow singer Rema Namakula who went ahead to introduce her new lover Dr Hamza Ssebunya to her parents in Nabbingo on November 14, 2019 in a glamorous ceremony.

Later, Kenzo put the blame of their failed relationship on Rema, claiming that she used to abuse him through her songs and even forced him out of the house.

“I have been going through a lot in that relationship when I don’t have anyone to cry to. I was even force to run out of my own house that I obtained from gathering the little money I was getting. But for all that time I didn’t get a new lover. I have been abused through songs and chose to remain quiet,” Kenzo said.