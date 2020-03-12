Comedian Patrick Idringi popularly known as Salvado is likely to face jail over a debt of Shs500 million.

Sources familiar with the case allege that a few years ago Salvado approached a one Lawrence for space to host his comedy shows.

Since Salvado was Lawrence good friend and a tenant at his apartments in Kimbejja-Kyaliwajala , it was easy for the latter to offer the comedian his hangout joint in Nalya without any hesitation.

However, Salvado was not impressed with the look of Lawrence’s hangout thus demolishing it to the ground promising to replace it with a better structure.

Nevertheless, Salvador demolished Lawrence’s hangout on hopes of the investor (David Greenhalgh-Bad Black’s ex-husband) who had promised to sponsor the construction from the foundation till it’s done.

Once the old structure was demolished, construction of a new one commenced but after the foundation level the funder pulled out.

For over two years, the structure remained at that foundation level and there was no activity Lawrence could do on his land other than turning it into a washing bay since the new structure was incomplete.

Lawrence last year became impatient and opened up a case against the comedian for causing him a loss of Shs500m when he demolished his structure where he was earning money on a daily basis.

Using his lawyers, Salvado asked to sort the matter outside court and the chance was granted to him however his lawyers have pulled out of the matter which has forced Lawrence to rushed back to the court requesting it to proceed with the case since efforts to resolve the matter amicably have failed.

Meanwhile, Lawrence took back his property and set up a new structure this year which hosts his new bar named Lowre Bar and Autospa. However, he still wants Salvado to compensate him for the losses he caused him over the years.