Da Nu Eagle’s Production heads, singers Geoffrey Lutaaya and Irene Namatovu have confirmed rumors that indeed their former singer Grace Khan practices witchcraft.

Of recent, several people close to Grace Khan have been coming out to accuse the ‘njakufa naye’ singer of practicing witchcraft with hopes that it will help her become a star and also get want she fails to get peacefully.

First it was her former band member Jovan Luzinda to pin her of witchcraft, then recently Kojja Kitonsa who was managing her struggling music career also fell out with her over witchcraft allegations, and religious healer Sheikh Umar also had a lot to say about her.

But despite the allegations, Khan maintained that she isn’t a witch but some ‘haters’ just want to destroy her career.

However during an interview with Spark TV on Tuesday, Khan’s former bosses confirmed that it’s true she practices witchcraft, and that it was the main reason why she got kicked out of Da Nu Eagles band.

Lutaaya claimed that Luzinda first told them that Khan practices witchcraft on his wife and children, but being Christians, the Lutaayas never wanted to take his word.

“Jovan came to me and claimed Khan had bewitched his wife and child yet in our house, witchcraft is like Muslim and pork, they don’t mix. I them approached my wife and told her about what Jovan had told me,” he said.

Adding that they agreed to take these singers to Catholic holy place of worship in Bukalango, hoping for a change, but just a week after prayers, another band member also complained that someone had practiced witchcraft on him.

“I got so irritated and didn’t want to associate with them anymore because I wasn’t ready to lose my reputation,” Lutaaya said.

And after failing to convince Khan to drop witchcraft, they had no choice but to let her and Luzinda leave the band.

Khan is yet to respond….