Singer Catherine Kusasira has threatened to sue her alleged former landlord over what she called defamation.

According to the Presidential Advisor on Kampala matters, she has never been a tenant of a one Muhammad Mumpi and that he is just tarnishing her name by claiming that she owes him more than Shs5 million.

Kusasira says that she was so shocked to hear Mumpi was looking for her over rent arrears.

“It is my husband who rented the house. I don’t know that man, and I am shocked that he mentions my name. I am going to court,” the ‘si ddogo’ singer said last week.

Early this month, news made rounds on social media alleging that Kusasira had failed to pay rent arrears worth millions of shillings for seven months. It was also stated that she went ahead to evict herself without the landlord’s knowledge.

The commercial rental in question is situated in Makindye, Kampala suburb and it has been housing her cosmetics business for over three years.

In 2017, Kusasira ventured into the cosmetics business and she named her product Kusasira cream.

“I officially unveil it to you all due to public demand. Kusasira Cream will get rid of your wrinkles and keep your skin firm and soft. It’s a mix that i’ve been using over the years and it’s from this experience that i chose to disclose it to all of you.” She said as she unveiled the product.

According to her landlord, the singer has been playing hide and seek with him and she has been giving him empty promises for seven months.

“She was introduced to me by her fellow singer Mesach Semakula and one time she promised to buy my whole building but I am now wondering how a person who has failed to pay rent of not more than Shs6 million would have afforded to buy me off,” the landlord said recently.