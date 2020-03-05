Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, the State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs has threatened to arrest singer Fresh Kid’s father Paul Mutabazi for swindling his son life savings.

The minister made the revelation on Wednesday while meeting Mutabazi [Fresh Daddy] along with Fresh Kid’s new management—MC Events.

During the meeting, Mutabazi and the new management failed to give a proper accountability for the ‘banteka’ singer’s savings.

Nakiwala tasked Mutabazi and the new management to report back to her in a few days with bank statements showing how they have been saving Fresh Kid’s money for the last six months.

Last year, Fresh Kid’s father together with his then manager Francis Kamoga agreed to open up a bank account in the young rapper’s name where 20 per cent of all income would be deposited and the child will access it when he reaches the age of consent of 18 years.

According to the agreement, the manager and father were each to get 20 per cent from the rapper’s income; to cater for the father’s maintenance, and manager’s salary respectively.

30 per cent, it was agreed, will go to the management and administration of the talent and; the remaining 10 per cent would go to Fresh Kid’s mother.