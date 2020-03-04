Kenyan model, singer and socialite Tanasha Donna has officially bid farewell to her ex-lover Diamond Platnumz.

Recently, reports from Kenya indicated that Tanasha packed her bags on Sunday night and went back to Kenya to start all over again with her child after her relationship failed to work out.

On Tuesday, she shared a letter to her baby daddy, Platnumz, regretting why she fell in love with him. According to her, Platnumz is just a useless bull that can never be zero grazed.

“The three or so years we have been together look like 10 years in hell for me. I don’t believe I was sober when I said YES to you. For I don’t know what I was saying yes to, your fame? Your wealth? Or your fake love?”

The Kenyan beauty further regretted on why she never took time to talk with Platnumz ex-lover Zari, to tell her more on what to expect after sleeping with the singer.

“I was so naïve and ignorant, you have sapped me dry and my bones are desperately aching. I wish I consulted Sepetu or Zari before putting live charcoals in my pocket. How I wish I took my time to unearth your stinking character,” she said.

Before revealing that she had to cope with Platnumz cheating habit, as he slept with every woman who he came across.

“I have even pretended to produce some useless songs with you just to avoid soiling our marriage in the eyes of the public, hoping one day would mature up and learn to keep your gun in one carrier.”

However, earlier in 2019, Zari warned Tanasha and advised her to not be comfortable in that relationship because Platnumz is who is he is, ‘a womanizer and a child neglector’.

“Someone should tell Tanasha that comments from her still come through, it’s cool, it’s beautiful to be pregnant, I say congratulations to you Tanasha, but I really think that you have enough money in your bag to take care of your child, because he is who he is,” Zari said recently.

Currently Platnumz has four children, from three different East African women, two from Zari (Uganda), one from Hamisa Mobeto (Tanzania), and the one from Tanasha (Kenya). and he is single again.