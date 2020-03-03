Tanzanian bongo flava star Naseeb Abdul Juma famously known as Diamond Platinumz is currently the talk of East Africa after being dumped by his Kenyan lover Tanasha Donna this week over cheating allegations.

The two have been dating ever since the singer was dumped by Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan in 2018.

Zari dumped Platnumz after cheating on her with Tanzanian video vixen, Hamisa Mobetto before fathering a child with her. The ex-couple has two children together.

Reports from Kenya indicated that Tanasha packed her bags on Sunday night and went back to her home country to start all over again, this after deleting and unfollowing Platnumz and his Wasafi family from her social media platforms.

And after touching down Kenya’s soils, the former NGR Radio presenter stated that ‘it’s now going to be me and my baby against the world from here on out’.

However, it should be noted that cheating and being dumped by women has been Diamond Platnumz’ way of life ever since he became a star.

The ‘African beauty’ singer’s breakthrough song “Kamwambie” in 2009 was inspired by a heartbreak. The girl in question was Sarah who apparently dumped the heartthrob because he was poor.

“I composed this song for Sarah, my ex-girlfriend who I deeply loved but she dumped me because I was broke back then. In the song, I tell her how much she hurt me by leaving me because I was broke but I still loved her. I remember vividly the day we broke up, she told me ‘Listen Diamond, right now I can’t continue being with a man who has no means to look after me’,” Platnumz said in a 2014 interview with Tubonge TZ, a Tanzanian media outlet.

Apart from Tanasha,here are the other women Diamond Platnumz has slept with:

JACQUELINE WOLPER

Diamond dated yet another bongo flava actress, Jacqueline Wolper, for several months before they fell out. Even after their split however, the two remained close friends. They worked on several music projects including the 2015 hit song, “Utanipenda”, where Wolper was featured in the video.

After Diamond established his music label Wasafi Classic Baby, one of his signed artistes Harmonize started a relationship with Wolper.

Just as with his boss, they relationship didn’t last. They broke up in early 2017. Diamond has always denied ever dating Wolper, insisting that they are just long-time friends. Fans will remember that until early this week, he has been denying ever having had a fling with Hamisa Mobeto.

AUNT EZEKIEL

Naseeb is also rumoured to have had a thing with Aunt Ezekiel, one of the most famous bongo movie actresses. Many Tanzanian blogs have, over time, reported that the two never dated but did have several ‘one night stands’. Currently, Aunt Ezekiel is in a relationship with one of Diamond’s dancers, Moze Iyobo.

JOKATE MWENGELO

The gorgeous Tanzanian model who has been rumoured to be dating Alikiba for the last two years had an affair with Diamond before turning to his nemesis. Diamond started an affair with Jokate while he was still dating Wema Sepetu. The union came to an end when Wema found out that her friend Jokate stabbed her in the back. To date, the two ladies have never seen eye to eye.

PENNY MUNGILWA

After Wema found out Diamond was cheating with her best pal, Jokate, they broke up. Interestingly, it didn’t take long before Diamond rebounded with another of Wema’s close buddies, Penny Mungilwa. He and the TV presenter made their relationship public, but it was short lived. Once they parted ways, Diamond went back to Wema.

WEMA SEPETU

Bongo movie actress, Wema, will go down in history as one of the ladies who withstood the test of time as far as dating this crooner is concerned. Diamond cheated multiple times on Wema not only with Jokate and Penny, but also other women including but not limited to video vixens. Still, she remained loyal. It has been reported that it’s for this reason Diamond’s mother, Sandra, has always been fond of Wema.

ZARI HASSAN

When things seemed to have gotten back on course after mending fences with Wema, it didn’t take long before Diamond got back to his usual flirting self. He started having an affair with Zari but when their compromising picture was leaked online, Diamond, the denial king, denied it. He claimed there was nothing between him and the Ugandan socialite, saying that the photo was a shot of one of the music videos they were working on. A few months later, the two went public, declaring that they were now dating.

HAMISA MOBETO

She is currently the centre of attention after Diamond confirmed that the one month old boy she delivered in August is indeed his. Hamisa conceived while shooting the music video for the hit song, “Salome”, where she starred in. During this time Zari was in South Africa attending to her business empire.

DILLISH MATHEWS

Even before the dust on the Hamisa scandal settled, another rumour emerged that Diamond was having an affair with former Big Brother winner, Dillish Mathews. The two were allegedly in Zanzibar last week. However, Diamond addressed the issue by saying that he has never met the Namibian in person. He confirmed that he was in Zanzibar but says he wasn’t accompanied by Dillish who also happened to be there.

According to the musician, Dillish was in Zanzibar for a holiday while he was there to perform a show at a friend’s wedding.

Not forgetting Honey Jesca, the former Burundi beauty queen who is claiming that the singer is the father of her twins.