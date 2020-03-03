Singer Geoffrey Lutaaya has since last Thursday maintained his silence ever since Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) released the Uganda Advance Certificate of Education (UACE) 2019 results.

Unlike in the Uganda Certificate of Examination (UCE) where he rushed to media to share his excitement after scoring 62 aggregates out of 72, this time round the singer has failed to give a comment about his performance.

Lutaaya was among the 104,481 who sat for UACE in 2019, with his fellow celebrities who included Peter Sematimba who scored 13 points and Bosmic Otim who scored 00, but Lutaaya has till now refused to comment on issues to do with his performance.

The singer recently expressed his interest in running for the Kakuto County Parliamentary seat in the 2021 general elections, and this was the main factor that prompted him to go back to school to acquire a minimum qualification which is required for one to join Parliament.

Currently, concerned social media gossips are worried if he was among the 1,433 who were advised to repeat senior six, or among the 193,510 who qualify to get the UACE Certificate and upgrade to higher levels of students.

The question still remains, will Lutaaya appear on the 2021 ballot paper or we will have to wait for him next time? We shall keep you posted when the singer come out of the hiding.