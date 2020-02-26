Ever since singer Fille parted ways with her manager/boyfriend MC Kats, it seems like her world is slowly falling apart.

As we speak – or is it report – now, the singer has two cases in court that she has to answer.

First, a Tanzanian up and coming singer Sharpey dragged Fille to court after she allegedly failed to show up for the video shoot of their yet to be released project. This, even after Sharpey paid her money in advance.

Sharpey who showed off receipts and proof of mobile money transactions during an interview recently, claiming that Fille kept on soliciting money for attires of the video shoot but she did not show up on the scheduled dates. She promised to not give up on this case until she gets justice.

Now Ssembatya Francis, a music promoter has dragged Fille to court, accusing her of not showing up for a booked event in Masaka a few weeks back.

“Even when I tried to get her pay in peace for the damages, she declined to take my calls,” he said during an interview with Spark TV on Tuesday.

Sembatya also claimed that he filed a notice of demand at the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Kampala, under the ‘small claims procedure rule’, to bring the singer to book.

He claimed that he spent Shs25 million in organizing the event, but wants Fille to pay Shs2million.

“Today I went to court and they gave me this summon to take to Fille. She has to pay me two million in a space of 14 days. If she fails to pay me, I will go back to court so that they take action like the law demands,” he said.

Despite the complaints piling up every day that goes by, Fille has chosen to remain silent about the matter.