Social media couple Sheilah Gashumba and boyfriend Ali Marcus Ssempijja aka God’s Plan have been making headlines after a source claimed that they got into a nasty fight over the weekend.

It was reported that God’s Plan caught Gashumba cheating and he beat her almost to death, something that forced the former media personality’s friends to rush her into hospital. It was also reported that God’s Plan was detained at Jinja Road Police station to answer a case of domestic violence.

To make this rumor more believable, Gashumba rushed to her social media platform and deleted all her pictures with God’s Plan. God’s Plan on the other side did not only stop on deleting Gashumba’s pictures, he even re-branded his account from God’s Plan to Marcus Sempijja to assure that they are done.

The stunt seemed believable at a time but by the looks of it, this couple went through all that hustle only to attract media attention which they successfully received.

After making all headlines, on Monday evening, God’s Plan shared a post on his social media platform while having fun in the car with Gashumba and stated that ‘Haters Rest in Peace’, confirmation that they are still together.

This isn’t the first time the couple is doing such a thing to attract attention. Recently, news broke the internet that Gashumba was dumped after God’s Plan stumbled upon messages that insinuated that she was still romantically involved with singer Fik Fameica and former Team No Sleep singer Grenade official.

But it was all stage managed.