Multi-Award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza famously known as Eddy Kenzo has requested his fans to attend Rema Namakula’s Valentine’s Day show in big numbers.

The concert is happening today February 14, at Hotel Africana.

According to Kenzo, supporting his ex-lover means a lot to him because she is the mother of her daughter.

“Don’t forget to go and support the Sebunyas this evening at Hotel Africana. If you support Rema you contribute to the wellbeing of Aamal Musuuza. Go and support them please. One love,” the ‘semyekozo’ singer posted on his Facebook page on Friday.

Last month, Rema revealed that since the concert falls on a ‘love celebration’ day, she will not be complete without her husband Hamza Sebunya before choosing him to be the chief guest.

“This concert is majorly for my fans, the fuel that has kept my music engine burning all these years. You guys have given me everything by supporting me in all aspects of my life so this is going to be a thank you from me,” she said.

Organised by KT Events, ‘Rema Live in Concert’ tickets go for Shs100,000 general and three millions VIP table.