One of the biggest stories on social media in the past few weeks is the ‘breakup’ of NTV Uganda’s employees Flavia Tumusiime and husband Andrew Kabuura.

These breakup rumors have been making rounds ever since the couple deleted each other’s pictures from social media. It was made worse when Flavia went live on NTV Tonight without her wedding ring.

But on Tuesday, the couple quashed the said rumours and confirmed that they are still together.

Here is why their breakup rumors were a big issue on social media.

They are celebrities

When one is a celebrity, it’s not easy to hide away from news. True story. Whether you like it or not, media will always find something to say about you including your private life, education, family among other stuff. This explains why people are interested at knowing more about these NTV Uganda presenters.

We always don’t know what to expect

With Flavia and Andrew, we always don’t know what to expect from them. Let’s not forget how they surprised social media with pictures of their introduction ceremony, and later a private wedding. Possibly this is the reason why social media didn’t want to be surprised anymore as they insinuated about their breakup immediately after they deleted each other’s pictures from social media and Flavia showing up on TV without her wedding ring.

It’s a cute couple

Everyone wants to talk about the cute people. And after the breakup rumors surfaced, many gossips felt ‘so concerned’ given how cute this couple looked together. Days ago, a concerned tweep even blamed Kabuura for breaking their beautiful relationship. “So Andrew Kabuura has been cheating on Flavia, but men why don’t you appreciate???” Esther Birungi asked.

They are secretive

Unlike other celebrities who keep their relationships and intimacy in news, the kabuuras always try to keep their marriage out of news. This however forces concerned social media gossips to look for anything to say about this couple, and breakup rumors came at a right time.

People just enjoy causing trouble

It’s a social media ‘thing’. Bad news travel faster than good news. When something good happens, its always treated as a normal thing, but if its bad news, people always make a lot of noise about it and this explains why people were so much interested in this breakup rumors.