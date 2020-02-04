RelatedPosts Pemba Sports Africa sends Semata to train in Thailand ahead of match with Golola Moses

Jackson Akim Pemba commonly known as Jack Pemba is a man who cynics would refer to as one who ‘Fakes it until he makes it’. The ultimate hustler who would do anything to make money.

In Uganda, Pemba brags about his business interests in minerals, sports, fashion among others. In England and Spain, especially among his former friends and associates, he is a ‘gold digger’ not a ‘gold dealer’.

Pemba, a Tanzanian national who has made Uganda his preferred home, has built a larger than life aura as a ‘tycoon’, ‘philanthropist’ and sports enthusiast, in Kampala. He is today a regular on Kampala’s social scene and loves the limelight as it keeps him in public eye as a high-profile socialite, who hangs out with Kampala’s glamour girls or slay queens. This was his dream come true.

Far from what public and his associates know about him, we want to take you back into Jack Pemba’s journey from the cold streets of London city to his escape to Dubai before landing in Kampala where he has curved out a life as a ‘tycoon’ and ‘philanthropist’.

Three years ago

This website published articles about an arrest of socialite Jack Pemba at Entebbe International Airport as he left the country. Pemba had been detained after a complaint from one of his ‘business associates’ who claimed Pemba had defrauded him of millions of shillings. He was stopped from travel for a number of weeks until he managed to travel to London, not until Interpol issued him a certificate of good conduct in Uganda.

Pemba who tells his associates that he deals in precious stones such as gold, and diamonds had crossed an associate who was determined to make him cough back his money after he failed to deliver the ‘goods’ worth sh2.5 billion as agreed.

Unknown to us, we started getting in contact with people who gave several testimonies that we cherish to keep of how Pemba, a British citizen has been running business on deception and how authorities in England, Spain, Tanzania, etc were interested in him.

One of the sources told us that Pemba is actually wanted in Europe because several famous footballers had dealt with him and failed to deliver precious stones as promised.

This was eye catching, but something caught our attention. It tells the story of the man.

Wrecked family that opened its doors to him

None of the stories above made us think than a testimony by someone who knew Pemba in and out. It was a close relative to the family of Chaplin, where Pemba married his official wife, Victoria.

Pemba left this English family, not only betrayed, but also, they were broke, homeless and heart broken.

Many people know Jack Pemba as a ‘generous tycoon’. His sense of style, love expensive things and well paraded philanthropy has caught the attention of cameras in this part of the world. He also calls himself an “investor” with small businesses in Rwanda and Dubai.

Before he became the Jack Pemba, we know in Uganda, there is a family that will never see him as ‘charitable’ because he ruined their lives forever.

It is a family that received him in England and showered him with love and social protection.

However, a sex triangle ruined it never to recover, as Pemba used them to give himself a life he has always dreamt of.

Whereas Pemba is cited with several Ugandan girlfriends in Kampala, in England he is legally married to Victoria Chaplin.

Their marriage took place about 17 years ago, and the wedding was fully funded by Victoria’s family.

Pemba had arrived in England from Tanzania and met Victoria as he sought permanent residence in the country. The beautiful English girl introduced him to her a middle-class family. Their marriage guaranteed Pemba a British citizenship and the rest is history.

Pemba and Victoria however didn’t have a blissful marriage and that is why he can afford to live in Uganda for months and he has never brought his family to the Ugandan public as he loves to parade his other prizes.

The couple was blessed with three children; Jack Junior, Gracie and Tia.

As Victoria’s family opened its arms to Pemba, the Tanzanian had different plans.

Pemba started eyeing the home of the Chaplin family.

His strategy was simple, he had started telling people, especially footballers about his dealings in gold in Africa. What Pemba didn’t have then was the money to show for his dealership in precious stones such as gold. He realized he had to look what he sells. Be flashy.

Meanwhile, he continued hanging around A listers in England, and promising them gold once he made trips to Africa.

Around 2005, Pemba hatched new plan. He wanted to tap into the savings and pension of the Chaplin family. The soft target was Victoria’s mother, Mrs Chaplin. Her husband was sickly, and she had a weakness for alcohol.

Pemba started dedicating time to her, showing her the much-needed affection.

According to Victoria’s sister, Pemba started making love her mother, his mother in law and at some point, he convinced her to fly to Las Vegas to be married there.

The source told us that Jack convinced Mr Chaplin that they would sell the family house valued at £1.2 million and run away from England to a far a way to live happily thereafter. Mrs Chaplin fell for it. She signed off a sale agreement and actually gave Jack Pemba access to the money.

That’s how the Chaplins lost a highly prized family home, which had been passed down for generations.

Unfortunately, Pemba didn’t disappear with Mrs Chaplin as promised.

Instead, he started telling her long stories for six good years until their luck ran out when Mr Chaplin discovered he had lost the family estate.

There was a bitter feud between the two men, and according to Pemba’s sister in law, who was then a young woman witnessing her family falling apart, Pemba threw a brick at Mr Chaplin, threatening to kill him.

Not long, as the case became complicated and British authorities took interest in the case, Jack Pemba left London and found his way in cities such as Dubai, before he landed in Kampala, where he announced his arrival as a ‘rich and famous tycoon’.