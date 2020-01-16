Singer Rema Namakula has released plans of her forth coming music concert that’s happening on 14th February, 2020 (Valentine’s Day) at Hotel Africana’s Nile Hall.

Since the concert falls on a ‘love celebration’ day, Rema, during a presser held at Vision Group on Wednesday said that she will not be complete without her husband Hamza Sebunya, that’s why she chose him to be the chief guest.

She noted that the show will be all about thanking her fans for supporting and believing in her all through the years.

“This concert is majorly for my fans, the fuel that has kept my music engine burning all these years. You guys have given me everything by supporting me in all aspects of my life so this is going to be a thank you from me,” she said.

Though this show seemingly came on a short notice, Rema said that fans should expect the best experience as she is already doing rehearsals to give then the best.

Organised by KT Events, ‘Rema Live in Concert’ tickets go for Shs100,000 general and three millions VIP table.

She last held a music show dubbed Banyabo concert and it happened on March 9, 2018, at Kampala Serena Hotel, this concert is one of the best shows that have ever happened at this hotel as it sold out before it even started.