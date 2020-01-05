Eddy Kenzo has indeed squeezed his lemonade from lemons. The Semyekozo hitmaker has finally arrived at the table of men, and found acceptance at home, something which has pained him over the years for being one of the biggest African stars on the global scene but treated as a small boy back home.

Kenzo who rose to stardom in 2010 and his hit Stamina became President Museveni’s campaign anthem in the run to the 2011 general elections, has finally come of age.

Last year, Kenzo staged his biggest show in Kampala ever. He made news for getting rivals Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool sit on one table. As Kenzo enjoyed his baby steps into the hearts of Ugandans, his baby mama Rema Namakula, broke hell loose. She announced engagement to another man, Hamza Ssebunya, and they completed their traditional marriage in November with lots of funfair.

Kenzo however was part of the limelight, as he cried crocodile tears after Rema went public that the power couple was no more. Kenzo milked the occasion, playing victim, as any star would do. It was Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata who added a spark after a speech he gave citing a lime in the song by Rema and B2C called Gutujja. He referred to Kenzo as Semyekozo.

Kenzo was in Dubai as his sweet heart showered love to a new man. And on his return, he tried to set up a show of support. A caravan escorted him from Entebbe airport to Kampala. He had threatened to lead a protest against Muzaata’s harsh words against him, but ended up calling off the fight.

Earlier, he had cried out for government ignoring him, despite the numerous accolades he had won as a person but were giving Uganda as a country publicity on the international scene.

The BET winner would say words that turned into a trending social media harshtag “Gavumenti Weyayu”. Kenzo has never pretended that he never got a chance to go to school. His English is self taught and it is his talent and luck that have got him this far. What however always pained him was lack of recognition and respect in Uganda.

Kenzo finally landed on what he had always desired. Through power broker and events organizer Balaam Baruhagare, Kenzo landed an appointment with Uganda President Yoweri Museveni. He left Nakasero state lodge a happy man.

On the music scene, he has managed to split Ugandans and walked away with a huge group of sympathizers. He quickly went to the studio and released what’s now the famous Semyekozo hit. Some people who don’t want to commit themselves into a relationship are already calling themselves “Semyekozo”. It is part of Uganda’s street vocabulary.

As we went into 2019 Christmas and New year 2020, Semyekozo had helped Kenzo dethrone Wonderboy John Blaq who had ruled 2019.

Kenzo’s performances during the festive season have finally given him love he has been seeking all the 10 years he has been on the entertainment scene. It had to take Kenzo a heart break, calling for government support and enduring insults, for him to find love in Uganda. It has been a long walk…and Kenzo has won. This orphaned boy from Masaka is one of Uganda’s kings of music. He has washed his hands, earned respect and can now eat with big stars such as Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine.