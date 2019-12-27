Renowned media personality Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats has once again confirmed that he is indeed HIV positive.

Speaking during an interview on NBS TV uncut show on Thursday, MC Kats said that he has been living with the virus for eight years but all his kids and baby mama are HIV negative.

“All my six children and my baby mamas are safe and negative, if you think that I am lying and defending them, come and see the results at the museum on Sunday where I will be emceeing a show.” He said.

Kats further revealed that all this time he has been using herbal medicine to treat the disease but he has realized that they don’t work.

“If you know that you are sick, please go to the hospital and get treatment, herbal medicine alone doesn’t work. People living with HIV should stay strong and take their medication.

The NBS After 5 show host first made the revelation that he was HIV positive last week.

Speaking at his Celebrity Night at Fame Lounge in Kampala on Thursday, MC Kats said his HIV status and pneumonia were the real reasons he was recently admitted to a hospital in London.

“Whoever said I was mad, I was taken into a body machine, a brain-machine and all other processes until the white man said I needed to be discharged because I didn’t have any problem. I refused and told them how they wasted my time because I have pneumonia and AIDS and that it’s what they should help me with,” Kats said.

“So base your abuses towards me knowing I’m on international medication. Abuse me if you can afford me. If you can afford a hospital in London, go treat your AIDS, cancer, and diabetes in London and call me back. That’s the truth. I have all these things documented and I will put them on social media. I told the white man now that you know I’m not mad, treat my HIV and Pneumonia. I’m on medication and I’m not even drinking.”