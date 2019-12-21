Celebrated city Masters of Ceremonies Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats has finally put to bed rumors that he is HIV positive after coming out openly to confirm the assertion.

Speaking at his Celebrity Night at Fame Lounge in Kampala on Thursday, MC Kats said his HIV status and pneumonia were the real reasons he was recently admitted to a hospital in London.

“Whoever said I was mad, I was taken into a body machine, a brain-machine and all other processes until the white man said I needed to be discharged because I didn’t have any problem. I refused and told them how they wasted my time because I have pneumonia and AIDS and that it’s what they should help me with,” Kats said.

“So base your abuses towards me knowing I’m on international medication. Abuse me if you can afford me. If you can afford a hospital in London, go treat your AIDS, cancer, and diabetes in London and call me back. That’s the truth. I have all these things documented and I will put them on social media. I told the white man now that you know I’m not mad, treat my HIV and Pneumonia. I’m on medication and I’m not even drinking.”

Early this month, it was alleged that the NBS After5 co-host was mentally unstable and that he tried to end his life while in London only to be saved by paramedics.

“Paramedics got hands on it. We’ll wait to hear from them. Brother needs help… it’s sad and terrible,” DJ Slick Stuart who is MC Kats’ friend posted on his social media.

Days after being discharged, Kats shared his concern on social media, claiming that God is pissed but people are only concentrating on calling him a mad man.

“Hope this makes sense, the revolution is here, it can’t be stopped, God is pissed and you busy calling me mad, hahahaha you will get it later,” Kats said.

The allegations of MC Kats being mentally unstable were made public by his former friend, music producer Sidesoft who claimed that the pencil sized presenter needed urgent help since his situation was worsening.

“Kats is mentally unstable that’s why he always behaves like a mad person, people close to him know about his mental sickness,” Sidesoft said recently.

The two friends fell out when Kats accused Sidesoft of stealing his money amounting to Shs7 million, a contention the producer denied.