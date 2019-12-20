Felista, a seven-year-old female rapper is set to join Kampala Parents School (KPS) on scholarship just like her music rival Patrick Senyonjo alias Fresh Kid. Felista has on several occasions claimed that she is better than Fresh Kid when it comes to the rap game.

The development was revealed by her father Nyanzi Michael Kasibante who said that the ‘Nawambye’ singer is likely to be offered a scholarship at KPS in January, 2020 if the scheduled meeting with the school bosses goes well.

The likely scholarship offer follows Felista’s recent on-point stage performance during the Ruparelia Foundation Christmas party for underprivileged children. Her vibe left one of the school directors Rajiv Ruparelia impressed.

Mr. Rajiv was forced to exchange contacts with her dad. A few days later Mr. Nyanzi got a call inviting him and Felista to the school in January for a possible admission interview.