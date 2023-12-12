In the heart of Zoe Fellowship’s worship team, ‘Zoa Melodies’ lies the compelling musical narrative story of Dave and Christine, two protagonists whose voices transcend mere notes, weaving a tapestry of inspiration.

Zoe Melodies, renowned for their enchanting compositions and transcendent waves and emotions of praise and worship, brings to life the tale of these two individuals whose intertwined destinies mirror the collective resilience of the human spirit.

Muwanguzi David known as Dave Jethro and Christine Niyonshuti’s journey unfolds as an ode to perseverance and passion. Their voices, seemingly disparate yet beautifully harmonized, narrate individual trials and triumphs, serenading listeners and congregation with tales of perfect worship. From the depths of personal struggles to the crescendo of shared victories, their musical chronicle resonates with universal themes of hope, love, and fortitude.

Dave and Christine, emblematic figures in Zoe Melodies’ musical repertoire, are more than characters; they embody the human experience. Dave’s voice echoes with the resonance of resilience, a testament to overcoming personal tribulations. From the ashes of adversity emerges a lyrical narrative that speaks to the depths of the human soul, resonating with every chord struck by Zoe Melodies’ artistry.

In juxtaposition, Christine’s vocals soar with an ethereal grace, carrying the cadence of hope and unwavering faith. Her melodic phrasing encapsulates a tale of steadfast determination, navigating life’s tempests with a serenity that illuminates the darkest of paths. Her verses intertwine with Dave’s, creating a harmonious symphony that encapsulates the essence of shared human experience—fragile yet resilient, flawed yet sublime.

Zoe Melodies’ composition surpasses mere storytelling; it becomes a pilgrimage of the heart, where the audience traverses the intricate tapestry of Dave and Christine’s live performance at Zoe Grounds.

Who is Dave and Christine?

Muwanguzi David, affectionately known by his stage name Dave Jethro, entered the world on the vibrant day of January 26th. Born into the embrace of a bustling family unit to Mr Talutambudde Ronald and Miss Susan Namulondo, David was nestled as the penultimate child among five siblings. Growing up in this lively household, music wasn’t merely an interest but a profound family legacy—a passion coursing through their veins and echoing within the walls of their home.

Amidst the everyday rhythms of family life, Dave Jethro’s roots in music were deeply embedded, laying the foundation for a profound connection to rhythm, harmony, and the power of musical expression. These formative years served as the fertile ground from which his artistic prowess and passion for music would flourish, shaping the trajectory of his future endeavours in the musical realm.

Beyond his musical talents, Dave showcases a remarkable intellect, achieving academic excellence in parallel to his passion for music. His dedication to academia led him to graduate with first-class honours in Adult and Community Education from Makerere University. Notably, he distinguished himself as the top performer in his course, culminating his academic journey with an impressive CGPA of 4.69. This remarkable achievement underscores his commitment to both scholarly pursuits and artistic endeavours, reflecting a multifaceted individual with a fervour for both music and academic excellence.

Despite the opportunities that awaited him, including an offer to pursue a master’s degree in the Netherlands, his passion for ministry and music led him on a different path, initially causing concern for his parents, who had envisioned further academic pursuits for him.

However, over time, his dedication to music showcased his talents and brought about their understanding and eventual happiness in his chosen career. Moreover, they found comfort and joy in knowing that his music was a means to serve the Lord, aligning with their deeply rooted religious beliefs.

Christine

Born on the 19th of December in Kampala, Christine emerged into the world as a cherished addition to the family of Mr. Gratiano Habumugisha and Mrs. Helen Habumugisha. She was raised amidst the warmth and joy of a bustling household full of music lovers, one of six siblings, where a strong musical and religious heritage formed the cornerstone of their family dynamics. Christine’s earliest memories were woven with the melodies of hymns and the rhythms of familial harmonies, shaping her deep connection to music and spirituality from an early age.

Her educational journey commenced at Nakasero Primary School, laying the academic groundwork that would propel her towards higher aspirations. Progressing to Makerere College and eventually Makerere University, Christine pursued her academic ambitions fervently, culminating in her graduation with a degree in Software Engineering. This academic accomplishment underscored her commitment to academic excellence alongside her enduring passion for music, painting a portrait of a multifaceted individual embracing both technological prowess and artistic flair.

In the wall hanging of Christine’s life, music wasn’t merely a hobby but a sacred thread interwoven within the fabric of her existence. Rooted in the harmonies and spiritual resonance of her family, she found solace and inspiration in melodies that transcended the mundane, shaping her artistic identity and guiding her towards a path where her soulful voice would echo tales of faith, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit.

Music Journey

Dave’s musical journey began through the influence of his mother and aunt, (Nairuba Irene) both actively involved in singing at a local church, Peter’s Lugazi. They dedicated time daily to practice hymns at home, preparing for Sunday services. Accompanying them to church, he eagerly sat in the choir section and stayed for extra choir rehearsals, cherishing the harmonies and melodies created in that environment.

“Music has always been my passion—I absolutely adore singing. Growing up in a musical household, I drew inspiration from my mother and aunt, both members of the church choir. I was captivated by their harmonies and, being part of a religious family, I often accompanied my mother to services where she sat among the choir members. Attending their rehearsals became my gateway into the enchanting world of music,” he shared.

His love for music deepened during Sunday school, where he became actively involved in the children’s ministry, especially the choir. Dave’s enthusiasm and talent led to him becoming the child representative at the archdeacon level. During this time, he was introduced to various Western gospel music artists like Darlene Zscheck, Don Moen, Maranatha Music, and Cece Winans among others. Their worship songs captivated him, and he often performed some of their pieces as specials, further fueling his passion for music.

According to him, despite his deep involvement in music outside of school, Dave actively avoided pursuing it within the school curriculum due to the harsh treatment by instructors during Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) training sessions. Seeking an escape from this environment, he gravitated towards athletics and sports activities, as the school required students to choose between the two.

He distinctly recalls the cruel methods employed by music instructors, resorting to physical discipline to teach melodies, and the content of the songs leaned towards traditional themes that didn’t resonate with him. He felt uncomfortable singing about demons or engaging in traditionalist themes, prompting his decision to opt for alternative co-curricular activities.

Christine

While narrating her story to Watchdog Uganda Christine with her gentle voice, like a whisper in the wind, carried an immaculate grace in every word she spoke noting that having grown up in a musical home in Uganda, with her dad who owned a guitar and keyboard, singing and dancing was the order of the day.

“My Daddy was passionate about music; my siblings took on instruments while I, on the other hand, sang. (Because of his passion, my dad used to call us to sing for guests at home and also used to put us together to make presentations at the local church when opportunities such as “family Sundays” came up,” narrates Christine’s Dad played a big role in moulding her passion for music by buying a lot of music cassettes and CDs surrounding them with music at an early age drawing them closer to music and greatly influencing her musical journey.

“Mom was not particularly into music herself but has always been very supportive. [Currently, I’m the one among my siblings who pursued this path of music, although they all still love music & can play their instruments) I Wrote my first song at the age of 12, based on Psalm 127, my favourite Psalm at the time. I joined the youth choir at our local church and at high school as well,” she said.

Joining Zoe Fellowship and Zoe Melodies

While their voices harmonized beautifully together, the duo individually joined Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s ministry at different times. Similarly, they joined Zoe Melodies at separate moments in their journeys.

According to Christine, a friend who used to attend the fellowship told her about the Prophet so she decided to pay a visit one evening, it was at Open House at that time, and it happened to be the first fellowship of the year, 2015, where the Prophet would unveil the events to unfold in course year.

“At the fellowship, I was struck by the sheer excellence in every aspect, from the meticulous setup to the heartfelt worship. Later, as the Prophet entered, I couldn’t help but be mesmerized by the radiant aura that surrounded him during his ministry. His prophetic insights about the upcoming events left me in absolute awe. It was an experience unlike any other, one that felt incredibly special. I knew instantly that I had to return.

She mentioned visiting the fellowship several times that year and committed to fully joining in the following year (2016), attending regularly and receiving abundant blessings. “My life underwent a significant transformation. As the year drew to a close, I gathered the courage to approach a friend who guided me to one of the leaders of the Zoe Melodies choir. I expressed my earnest desire to join the team and was warmly welcomed. Subsequently, I became a part of the choir in 2017. At Zoe Melodies there is always an opportunity to discover a lot within you.”

Dave Jethro

During his time on campus, Dave assumed a ministerial role in one of the city churches. Coincidentally, Prophet Elvis Mbonye visited this church as a guest minister. For Dave, meeting this revered man of God, who spoke into his life on their first encounter, was an extraordinary privilege.

There was a profound moment that left a lasting impact—I had never encountered a prophet before, beyond reading about them in the Bible. During that week, while wrestling with a significant decision, Prophet Elvis approached me and laid his hand on me, speaking these words: ‘When I touch, I hear the name Dave.’ His profound insights, things unknown to anyone else, deeply resonated with me. It was an experience I couldn’t easily disregard. This encounter compelled me to seek out Prophet Elvis Mbonye, ultimately leading me to Zoe Fellowship,” he recalled.

Visiting the Fellowship felt like a powerful call for Dave to become part of the ministry, drawn in by the impeccable way everything was orchestrated. “The songs they sang were drawing me closer to God, and the atmosphere shifted when the Prophet started speaking. That sense of belonging made me realize this was where I truly belonged. That’s how I began following him, and in 2015 an opportunity showed up I became a member of Zoe Melodies.”

The duo being members of Zoe Fellowship more doors have opened and they testify to a series of waves of elevation in their music journey. And everything began to make sense in their lives musically and spiritually. Both also testify that the Zoe Fellowship leader has played a great role in aligning their destinies. “He aligned and confirmed our destinies and we are so grateful to God because if I had not been him we would not be doing something out of our call,” they said.

Best moments

Dave; Great opportunity to minister in Zoe Fellowship, these are moments we treasure every time. Standing at the pulpit of Zoe Ministries is the biggest stage in my life.

Christine; 1. Tuesday worship with Prophet Elvis Mbonye is the best experience. Every new day comes with its own experience, which are moments to cherish indeed. It’s a life-giving experience and a privilege to be a part of & participate in. 2. When Zoe Melodies won an award. Upon releasing our first EP titled: Greater Love, in February 2021, one of the songs “Body of Christ” got nominated and won the award of Best HipHop Song of the Year in the Royal Gospel Music Awards! It was exhilarating being our first project of the kind.

Worst performance

Dave; At an event where we were supposed to sing semi-live, where the DJ plays the track and then we add vocals, things got disorganized. The track started playing unexpectedly, the sound quality was poor, and the song was ahead of us, making it impossible for us to hear. It was an incredibly embarrassing moment.

Christine; I can relate because I was one of the singers in that situation. Perhaps what Dave forgot was that even the key was wrong. Another instance occurred during my school days; despite rehearsals, during the actual performance, I ended up singing something entirely different, leaving everyone looking at me puzzled.

Any song produced?

Christine; As of now, it’s in my plans to produce my music, and I’m working towards making it happen soon.

Dave; Personally, I’ve been focused on writing—I have numerous songs penned down. The next phase involves stepping into the studio to produce them. Additionally, as part of Zoe Melodies, we’ve worked on numerous songs collectively.

Dave and Christine do live performances at different events and gigs, and have a passion for personal projects, composing original music, and collaborating with fellow musicians. These endeavours not only fuel their artistic expression but also enable them to engage with diverse audiences and continually grow and evolve as a musician.

Greatest artists shared with stage

The duo have shared the stage with some of the greatest and internationally influential gospel artists from the US such as; Ron Kenoly, Micah Stampley and Paul Wilbur, and local artist; Ruyonga. Renown Zambian Gospel artists: Pompi, Karen Hasasha Kimuli.

Where do you see yourself in five years to come?

Dave; Doing very impactful music, I see music stream, awards, creating more albums and my music crossing borders. I also see myself training more and more people. I also see myself doing music for movies.

Christine; As a recording artist with music that is impacting lives across the nations, connecting with a global audience, international tours, delving into the world of film scoring. Ultimately, I see myself making an indelible mark on the music industry, creating a legacy of impactful and timeless compositions that touch the lives of people worldwide.

What would be Pure and Worship?

Christine; The primary thing every worshiper or praiser should understand is: Am I singing because I genuinely love doing it? Pure praise and worship involve connecting with the one you’re addressing (GOD). I believe genuine praise and worship are when it resonates with God, when it’s sincere, and when it comes from the truth within one’s spirit.

Dave; Pure praise and worship embodies the heart and mind of God. Ministry is dedicated to God, and we understand it should be centred around Him. Additionally, I’ve realized that worship goes beyond singing songs; it’s about acknowledging His reign and rule in our lives.

How does Zoe Melodies maintain unity among its worship team?

Christine; Prophet Elvis serves as the unifying force, anchoring us to his shared revelation. Aligning our focus on his teachings fosters unity—it provides direction and cultivates a shared purpose, vision, and goal. This collective adherence to his vision ensures our unity, reminding us to remain dedicated to the prophet’s guidance.

Dave; I think she talked about everything because unity comes with direction, we are very sure of our direction, like how she has said everything we do must be in line with that revelation.

How do you make your practices?

Dave; God embodies excellence, therefore, as we serve Him, it’s crucial to offer our best. He expects nothing less than our utmost. As a singer, purity in spirit should align with physical preparation—nurture your voice, dedicate time, and refine your talent. This commitment ensures that when ministering to Him, it’s done with excellence, presenting our very best to God.

Christine; He covered both spiritual and technical aspects. We don’t offer God anything less than our best, as illustrated in the story of Cain and Abel. In the realm of musicians, one can approach it like Cain or Abel—Cain merely presented, while Abel prepared diligently. This revelation, imparted by Prophet Elvis, emphasizes the significance of thorough preparation in giving our best to God.

Why is gospel music not so trending?

Dave; All music holds spiritual essence, regardless of its setting—it’s about the spirit it carries and where it leads you. Secular artists infuse their music with spirituality to evoke specific emotions. Similarly, gospel musicians must do the same. Spiritual depth in our church music attracts more people. Neglecting the spiritual aspect could lead gospel music to lose its essence. Since gospel music represents God, deepening our relationship with Him is crucial; we can’t represent someone we don’t truly know. There’s also a call for unity between the church and gospel singers, emphasizing a collective effort to uplift spiritual resonance in music.

Christine; There’s a call to delve deeper into spirituality, as it allows for a deeper connection that enables reaching deeper within oneself and connecting more profoundly.

If music weren’t your call, what ministry might interest you?

Dave; Media department.

Christine; I would most definitely be in the IT department.

Dave and Christine’s music journey is a testament to the transformative power of music and divine encounters. From their individual experiences with Prophet Elvis Mbonye to their shared commitment to excellence in worship, their stories weave a tapestry of inspiration. As they tread the path of producing their own music, both collectively and individually, the harmonious blend of talent, spirituality, and dedication in Zoe Melodies continues to resonate, echoing the voices of victory in their inspirational odyssey.